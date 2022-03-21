Panhellenic Council for Gramenides, Corrigan, Massoni, Tischler

Gramenides has served on the Student Senate from 2019-2021 as a class of 2023 Senator and later in 2021 as the Panhellenic Senator, providing her a breadth of experience in Rensselaer’s Student Government. During her time as both Class of 2023 Senator and Panhellenic Senator, Gramenides placed her energy in establishing what changes her constituents wished to see through surveying the student body so upon discussions with classmates, the Department of Public Safety, and other Senate officers she was able to present concerns to working groups with transparency and accuracy. She recognizes the need for consistent, efficient, and effective communication channels to support future advocacy for the student body and student organizations.

In addition to serving as the 2021 Panhellenic Senator, Gramenides has also contributed to the fraternity and sorority community through her leadership as the Panhellenic VP of Finance and Panhellenic Delegate and therefore has made “Supporting Greek Life” a primary platform focus. She plans to increase support for all Fraternity and Sorority Council initiatives through increasing communication between the councils and senate. This includes advocating for the reversion or change of standing processes and policies for the benefit and growth of the fraternity and sorority community.

Nicole Gramenides is the Panhellenic Council’s choice for Grand Marshal because we believe that she will sincerely and effectively represent and support the Rensselaer Panhellenic community within the Union and across campus, helping to create a safe, positive, and welcoming environment for all students at Rensselaer.