Class of 2024 candidate profiles

If elected, I would use my position as a student representative to push for a better overall campus experience and student life, such as improving campus infrastructure and communication. This would be via new communication channels, new campus initiatives for better signage, more convenient access to academic tools, as well as potential improvements in the use of campus land.

We are an excellent school, and I believe our campus should reflect that. Our programs are some of the best in the country, yet we severely lag behind in student life, falling squarely in the middle of the pack according to Niche.com. I absolutely believe that with the combined power of the student body we can make RPI into the campus on a hill that it ought to be.