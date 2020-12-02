Undergraduate Council President appointment

The Undergraduate Council (UC) President is the presiding officer of the Undergraduate Council who is usually elected each Spring during GM Week Elections. I have served as the UC President for the previous one and a half terms. However this December I will be graduating from Rensselaer, a decision I made after running for the position, leaving the position vacant. The procedures to appoint a new UC President in the case of a vacancy are outlined in the Union Constitution as follows:

Should the position of the President of the Undergraduate Council become vacant, all active Class Councils shall meet in joint session within two weeks, for the purpose of electing a new President of the Undergraduate Council. His or her appointment shall require a 2/3 approval of the Student Senate. The Grand Marshal shall preside over this appointment. Until the new President of the Undergraduate Council is appointed, the Undergraduate Council By-laws shall dictate who will assume the remaining duties of the President.

As such, a joint meeting of the four class councils will be held Friday, December 4 at 5pm, on Webex (the password is “UPappointment”). Grand Marshal Advaith Narayan ’21 will preside over the appointment meeting.

Any undergraduate student who has been enrolled for at least one full semester is eligible for the position. Anyone interested may declare their candidacy at the time of the meeting, or reach out to me in advance to learn more about the role or appointment process at up@rpi.edu.

I wish everyone the best of luck over the last few weeks of classes and Happy Holidays!