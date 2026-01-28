E-Board changes club classifications and deactivates three clubs

Last December, E-Board brought forth a motion to approve changes to the Rensselaer Union Guidelines and Procedures, one of which was classifying clubs who work with but are not funded by the Student Union as “Union Partnered” as opposed to the former “Union Affiliated.” This decision sparked controversy throughout the E-Board, leading Vice President of Board Operations Joseph Bowers ’25 ’26G to propose a motion reversing the recent change. Bowers expressed how changing the club classification would require “hours of work” to enforce whilst there was no clear justification as to why it needed to change in the first place. After a few minor wording and language corrections, this motion passed 8-2-4.

On a separate note, the E-Board placed three clubs–Sole Survivors, Model Aircraft, and Foreign Language–on inactive status due critically low membership. All three clubs had been previously placed on probation due to a lack of general body members and their remaining leadership graduating. As per the RUGP, since these clubs failed to meet the requirements to regain their active status, the E-Board felt it was best to label them as inactive. All three motions passed unanimously.

This E-board meeting was held on Wednesday, January 21, 2025. The E-board meets every Wednesday at 7:30 pm in the Student Union Room 3202.