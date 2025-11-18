Senate storms freshmen dorms

Student Senate decided to bring back dormstorming last week, a tradition that faded in the 1990s due to the vast majority of their communications shifting to online platforms. Originally, representatives from Student Government visited residence halls to speak directly with students about housing, dining, academics, and other campus issues. Archival records show that it served as an accessible, informal way for students to share their concerns without needing to attend meetings or track down committee chairs.

According to Senate Engagement and Communications Committee Chairperson Jordan Krishnayah ’28, they revived this tradition on a trial basis to address ongoing feedback from the Provost Rebecca Doerge that there is not enough in-person outreach and that existing channels can feel intimidating or inconvenient for many students. The Commons Burger Petition made waves earlier this semester due to representatives from the Senate walking around campus and stopping people on their way to sign the petition. Encouraged by the success of the endeavour, SECC worked to bring back dormstorming. Representatives from Senate, such as Residential Life and Dining Chairperson Shruthi Anandraman ’28, reached out to Student Living and Learning to get approval for this excursion. However, after a month of minimal response, Senate executed their plan, duly informing Public Safety to confirm the security of going through with their activity.

SLL did not respond to a request for comment.