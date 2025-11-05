Senate, E-Board members clash with J-Board over RUGP case

A Student Senate meeting that was aptly predicted as a “death match between the different boards of government” by Grand Marshal Tiburon Benavides ’21, ’27G, turned into a tense and wide-ranging debate over the Judicial Board Case 1122. This was after J-Board voted unanimously on September 25 at 6 pm to initiate further proceedings on the year-long-dormant matter.

Case 1122 was filed in October 2024, stemming from alleged procedural violations by E-Board throughout late 2023 and 2024. The E-Board had “secretly” passed amendments to the RUGP without the proper notification to the officers of the Union and without holding working sessions for members of the Union in December 2023. These actions came to light during an E-Board meeting in April 2024. A similar issue arose in October 2024 when proposed changes to the RUGP were voted on without allowing members to suggest revisions or adequately notifying Union officers within the required 24-hour period. These changes were also not clearly identifiable in the public record of the RUGP at the time. Following this incident, then-Student Life Committee Chair Ria Massoni ’24, ’25G and a second anonymous party filed a formal complaint with J-Board, alleging that E-Board’s actions violated both its own bylaws and the Rensselaer Union Constitution. A separate, subsequently withdrawn case was put forth by former Vice Grand Marshal Tim Miles ’25, which was settled and resulted in certain changes being made to the RUGP. However, no concessions were made or communicated regarding Case 1122.

Their ruling, centered on whether the Rensselaer Union Guidelines and Policies is a constitutional document or a bylaw, has reopened questions about the limits of J-Board authority, inter-board communication, and the definition of student rights in governance. The RUGP is a document that details the policies and proceedings of the Student Union, in matters of budgeting and finance, clubs and organizations, and general operations. It is maintained by the E-Board along with the Director of the Union and Union administrative staff. According to E-Board bylaws, the Grand Marshal may also defer revisions to the RUGP to the Senate within 48 hours of making the change. Massoni's case argued that with the RUGP being partially codified in the E-Board's bylaws, it is a bylaw of E-Board in itself, and would have required the changes made to pass through the Senate. J-Board has the power intervene in order to mediate any conflict in deferral or incorporation.