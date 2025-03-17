UP Candidate Profile: Grace Meehan

Editor's Note: The Poly sent a questionnaire to UP candidate Grace Meehan '28 shortly after she filed to run for UP on March 12. Below are her unedited responses.

Why do you want to be Undergraduate President?

I would like to be Undergraduate President because I care deeply about improving the student experience at RPI. I have really enjoyed making a positive difference for the Class of 2028 during the past year, and I am looking forward to expanding that impact to all students. Regardless of whether it is building stronger connections between peers or giving everyone a voice, my goal is to create a campus where students matter and are heard.

What makes you qualified to be the Undergraduate President?

I have always performed well in leadership roles. During high school, I was President of the Science Club and Tri-M, where I led initiatives that inspires younger students to pursue STEM relates fields and the arts. I was also Secretary of the Rotary Interact Club, which involved organizing volunteer projects across my community. Managing coursework alongside leadership roles taught me to manage competing priorities, bring individuals together, and bring ideas to fruition—skills I eagerly await utilizing in the Undergraduate President role. Most importantly, I learned how to manage my time well to maintain a balance between academics and the different leadership roles as well as juggle all of my different projects.

Name three short-term goals (within your term of office) and three long-term goals (beyond your term of office) that you have for the Undergraduate Council.

For the short term, I hope to bring students together through hosting campus activities like team competitions. These events can unite students beyond their usual circles. I also plan to start a mentorship program where older students mentor younger students, with the goal of establishing a sense of belonging and ease their transition into this university. Lastly, I plan to make student government more transparent by using polls, suggestion boxes, and focus groups to make sure we are addressing actual student needs since we are their elected representatives, so we should accomplish what they would like to see rather than what we would like to see.

Down the road, I would like to see the mentorship program be an enduring RPI tradition that transcends class years in future generations. I would also like to establish partnerships with local companies and alumni to provide internships and networking opportunities to students that help further their professional careers. Ultimately, I'd assist in keeping longstanding RPI traditions running and possibly starting some of our own as well as making sure all the Undergraduate Council members are fit leaders down the road.

In your own words, what do you feel are the roles of the Undergraduate President, the Undergraduate Council, and the Class Councils?

The role of the Undergraduate President is to lead the Class Councils, advocate the concerns of students, and collaborate with other branches of government to deal with issues effectively. The Undergraduate Council fosters a sense of community through class wide events and the upkeep of RPI traditions. Class Councils, however, focus on their own class, putting on events and ensuring every class has a voice within the larger scope of the government. Together, these groups work to make RPI more enjoyable for students.

What do you think are the incumbent Undergraduate Presidentʼs strengths and weaknesses? What would you do to improve upon them if you were elected?

Paul Khoury, the Undergraduate President, now is extremely organized and a great public speaker, and as such is very effective at communicating ideas and running projects. He also maintains a professional demeanor and is an excellent representation of RPI. Paul has been, and will continue to be, a great mentor during the transition of power. I believe he might improve if he worked on balancing work and life, although coursework does ramp up as we move forward in our class schedules. Leading by example in this regard would maintain the Undergraduate Council’s energy and demonstrate to others the value in taking care of oneself. If I become elected, I would pay careful attention to maintaining balance in the council culture so that everyone can perform at their best.

What qualities should a leader have? How are you a leader?

A good leader raises up others and makes them successful independently. Leadership is not about giving orders, it is about being supportive of your peers with a focus on shared objectives. As President of Tri-M, I observed several of the board members not committing to their roles, so I decided to step in and addressed the issue. Being elected is a privilege, so a leader must consistency fulfill their duties. By being encouraging yet reminding them of their responsibilities, I could refocus them and make them still feel confident in their place on the board. Leadership is about empathy and responsibility, and I strive to create an environment wherein everyone feels empowered and capable.