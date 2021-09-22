Hockey tickets made free in an Institute first

Rensselaer students, faculty, and staff will be admitted to the stands of the Houston Field House for free, on a first-come first-serve basis, to watch the Engineers battle for victory within the Eastern College Athletic Conference.

Although admission is free, there are protocols in the works to ensure matches remain safe with regard to COVID-19. Neither external spectators nor students who are attending RPI as “Remote” this semester will be allowed to attend any games in person. In order to be admitted to the matches, students must be compliant with RPI’s COVID-19 protocol; for example, students must take COVID-19 tests weekly and fill out the Daily Interactions and Activities Log. Student IDs will be checked via the ARTS Badge In system, so once a student taps their ID, they will be authenticated and admitted to the venue, given they are COVID compliant.

Currently, a maximum capacity for games has not yet been established, but the Houston Field House will be following both Institute and New York State guidelines. Given the criteria for accessibility, Houston Field House Operations Manager Norris Pearson anticipates that “everyone who wants to attend, will be able to get in.”