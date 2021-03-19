Trigger Level 1 Quarantine extended through March 21

The Institute has extended the Trigger Level 1 Quarantine from March 17 to midnight on March 21. This development follows a reported decrease in new COVID-19 positive test results among the student and faculty population. President Shirley Ann Jackson attributes the improvement in the positive COVID-19 case trends to the “collective diligence” of the Rensselaer community during the two-week suspension of all in-person activities and pivot to fully remote instruction in a campus-wide email.

In-person instruction is planned to resume on March 22 with a phased approach to reopening campus facilities that has yet to be announced. These changes will occur on the condition that a downward trend in cases continues throughout this week, COVID-19 test results from Thursday and Friday are available this weekend, and that students continue adhering to the Institute's health and safety protocols.

The Institute also expanded its COVID-19 testing criteria to include all registered students, regardless of remote learning or Arch away status, living within a twenty-five mile radius of the Troy campus. Students who meet these criteria are now required to test twice per week through the remainder of the Spring 2021 semester.