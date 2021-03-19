Subscribe
Subscribe
Campus Health

Trigger Level 1 Quarantine extended through March 21

By Richard Gonzalez March 19, 2021

The Institute has extended the Trigger Level 1 Quarantine from March 17 to midnight on March 21. This development follows a reported decrease in new COVID-19 positive test results among the student and faculty population. President Shirley Ann Jackson attributes the improvement in the positive COVID-19 case trends to the “collective diligence” of the Rensselaer community during the two-week suspension of all in-person activities and pivot to fully remote instruction in a campus-wide email.

In-person instruction is planned to resume on March 22 with a phased approach to reopening campus facilities that has yet to be announced. These changes will occur on the condition that a downward trend in cases continues throughout this week, COVID-19 test results from Thursday and Friday are available this weekend, and that students continue adhering to the Institute's health and safety protocols.

The Institute also expanded its COVID-19 testing criteria to include all registered students, regardless of remote learning or Arch away status, living within a twenty-five mile radius of the Troy campus. Students who meet these criteria are now required to test twice per week through the remainder of the Spring 2021 semester.

Related articles

Rensselaer Union

GM Week 2020 mug distribution plan in development

 Rensselaer Union

Baba’s Pizza replaces Cusato’s Pizzeria

 Executive Board

Executive Board votes to reduce Union operating hours

 Freshman Elections

Nicolas wins Class of 2024 President