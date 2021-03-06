Fifteenth Street Housing disregards RPI quarantine policies, continues room tours

Though the Institute enacted a campus quarantine on Wednesday, Fifteenth Street Housing proceeded to give housing tours yesterday, after acknowledging RPI’s quarantine policies in an email to residents prior to house tours.

On Thursday, Colin Sinnott of Fifteenth Street Housing wrote in an email to residents of Fifteenth Street Housing “I will be doing a showing tomorrow from 2-3PM. Please tidy up. Thank you.” In the morning yesterday, Fifteen Street Housing emailed to acknowledge RPI’s quarantine policies, adding that “We will not do any non emergency work orders requests for 2 weeks so we abide by RPI and the CDC guidelines.” According to a Fifteenth Street Housing resident and RPI student, Fifteenth Street Housing “showed our place in person to multiple RPI students today, which included individual room tours...after they sent out an email this morning acknowledging RPI’s quarantine policy.”

[Editor’s Note: The Poly has reached out to Sinnott for a comment and has not yet received a response. This article will be updated accordingly.]