Institute activates trigger level one

Rensselaer activated trigger level one of the University Pandemic Planning Protocols, as relayed in an RPI Alert received Saturday, after the confirmation of two cases of COVID-19 in Saratoga County.

Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a State of Emergency for New York earlier on Saturday, as total cases of COVID-19 in the state rise to 76. The two cases in Saratoga County are the first outside of the New York City area.

Under trigger level one, the Institute is canceling “all public events with 50 or more attendees, with outside participation,” and considering seminars with outside speakers on an individual basis. Members of RPI are asked to not attend “large external events in the local area.”

The RPI Alert notes that this protocol is active until rescinded by the Institute and that classes will continue as scheduled.