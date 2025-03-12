“Eco-Futurism” as modeled by the BSA Fashion Show
“Eco-Futurism”, which ran on February 26, was brought to life with the hopes to join a new movement in fashion, centering around the places where clothing comes from and the methods through which they get made. The show allowed students the opportunity to showcase outfits from several BIPOC-owned and sustainably managed clothing brands, as well as present some of the research that EMPAC has put into eco-friendly fabrics and dyes.
The show opened with a short film highlighting the brands to be showcased on the runway, including Renee, Muddaland, and Floray. Afterwards, the models started lining the catwalk, in striking attire that contrasts typical fashion shows. The designers made a concerted effort to highlight how each article was made— several brands prioritized showing off the versatility of certain fabrics and patterns by including them in every piece of their collection, as was the case with the magenta satin used in all of Haus Lucia’s outfits.
The show not only featured models presenting visionary styles but also incorporated several student performers to create a stimulating experience for all senses. Uchechukwu Uwanaka ’26 was the first of these performers, following the Renee and Muddaland lines with a poetry reading set to ambient sound provided by PULSE.
After Floray’s iconic looks, Victor Garcia-Gallet ’25 came out to harmonize with the show’s recorded track on his saxophone, strutting down the catwalk under a vibrant pink light. As the track reached its end, Garcia-Gallet kept going, riffing off of the original song and transitioning to a freestyle solo number.
Singer Mallika Subash Chander ’25 performed two songs during the show, gripping the audience with her elegant vocals and flowing melody. Her songs balanced the show’s rhythm between presenters and combined with the lighting and staging to add an ethereal element to the show.
At the end of the show, designers from the show came forward to deliver a final message to the crowd. Floray designer Emmanuel Yeboah left by telling the audience to “keep planting your seeds, leave an imprint in the world…people will continue to see your talents.” Gabriela L. Cartagena Ruiz, designer of the Haus Lucia collection, left us with, “it’s about breaking traditional norms…about creating with what we have.”
The BSA Fashion Show was a mesmerizing experience that haunted the viewers and forced them to confront traditional ideas of what determines “good” fashion. It invites viewers to both imagine and participate in a future that centers the ways clothes are made along with style, and paves the way for more sustainable textile production in the future.
"Eco-Futurism" was made possible by the BSA Fashion Show Committee:
Ileya du Boulay, Director
Emmanuel Yeboah, Assistant Director
Noli Moyo, Public Relations
Jayda Gaynor, Sound Researcher
Oliver Regala, Videographer
Siro Perez, Set Designer
Maya Huamán, Model Liaison
Laura Laurent, Internal Communications
Mius Thomas, Graphic Designer