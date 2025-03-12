“Eco-Futurism” as modeled by the BSA Fashion Show

“Eco-Futurism”, which ran on February 26, was brought to life with the hopes to join a new movement in fashion, centering around the places where clothing comes from and the methods through which they get made. The show allowed students the opportunity to showcase outfits from several BIPOC-owned and sustainably managed clothing brands, as well as present some of the research that EMPAC has put into eco-friendly fabrics and dyes.

The show opened with a short film highlighting the brands to be showcased on the runway, including Renee, Muddaland, and Floray. Afterwards, the models started lining the catwalk, in striking attire that contrasts typical fashion shows. The designers made a concerted effort to highlight how each article was made— several brands prioritized showing off the versatility of certain fabrics and patterns by including them in every piece of their collection, as was the case with the magenta satin used in all of Haus Lucia’s outfits.