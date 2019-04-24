$3,700 approved for Ultimate Frisbee Championship

CHRISTINE MAGUNGA '20 EXPLAINS her qualifications for heading the Student Government Communications Committee. CHRISTINE MAGUNGA '20 EXPLAINS her qualifications for heading the Student Government Communications Committee.

In the last meeting of the 49th Executive Board, the hiring of a graduate assistant intern was approved, a new Student Government Communications Committee chairperson and a new Multicultural Leadership Council were appointed, and women’s Ultimate Frisbee requested a subsidy to compete in the USA Ultimate College Championships.

Women’s Ultimate Frisbee was approved for up to $3,700 for their travel expenses. The original motion did not include the words “up to,” until a motion that passed 9-0-1 after Member-at-Large Representative Rida Rahman ’21 brought up the inclusion of an $800 miscellaneous expense listed in the club’s request. Captain Nancy Bush ’19 explained, “we’re not sure what might come up” in terms of flight price fluctuations, as they have yet to book tickets. The amended motion passed 10-0-0.

The Ultimate College Championships will be held on May 18 and 19, and the seniors on the team will have to miss graduation to participate. Last year was the team’s first appearance at the championships; they placed fifth out of sixteen overall, with player Tamar Austin ’18 winning the Donovan Award.

A motion to confirm the new appointments to the Multicultural Leadership Council passed 10-0-1. Jayshon Adams ’20, Dragana Dragutinovic ’20, Kerryn Harrington ’20, Samuel Harrison ’22, Anisa Misra ’22, Natalee Ryan ’20, and Sundjata Suma ’21 were all appointed.

When asked about what ideas they had for the Council, Misra discussed hosting an all-female science fair for the Troy community that would pair students with a college mentor. Ryan acknowledged that the multicultural presence at RPI has grown, and that, as the former director of marketing of HackRPI, she can help maximize the Council’s reach.

Christine Magunga ’21 was appointed as the Student Government Communications Committee chairperson in a motion that passed 9-0-1. Grand Marshal Meagan Lettko ’20 explained the appointment, saying Magunga is “open minded,” “dedicated,” and that she hears directly from clubs what they need.

The meeting was closed during the hearing of a motion to “approve the recommendation of a Graduate Assistant Intern” that passed unanimously. President of the Union Caitlin Kennedy ’20 explained that the meeting was closed to keep the name of the candidate confidential until the job was offered. Four motions were heard while the meeting was closed.