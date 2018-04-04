Bush, Warner win GM primary

On April 3, the Elections Commission released the results of the primary election, certifying that Grand Marshal candidates Nancy Bush ’19 and Stef Warner ’19 will be on the final ballot. They received 1,096 and 985 votes respectively. The Moose DiBiasio ’20 received 670 votes.

2,751 students voted in this primary election, a decrease from the 2,964 students that voted in the 2017 president of the Union primary.

“I am very thankful to the students who came out to vote today. I am running to support our student-run union and advocate for student rights across campus—my full platform can be found at StefForGM.com,” expressed Warner in an email to The Poly. ”I am looking forward to the next few days of the campaign! Make sure to get out and vote on Thursday, get your collectible GM Week mug, and participate in of all the awesome events put on by the GM Week Committee and various organizations within our Union!” she added.

Bush offered her thoughts on the race. “In regards to the primary election results, I would like to say thank you to all of those who went out and voted, no matter who they voted for. The large amount of students that went out and exercised their right to vote for their elected officials is a testament to the passion of our student body as a whole.”

She further wrote, “I would also like to specially thank the students who believed in my platform and voted for me to move onto the next stage of voting. To them I say, I promise to not let you down and hope that you can help keep the momentum going into the final elections on Thursday.”

“For those members of the student body who did not see the results they were hoping for tonight, I hope that I can prove to you that I will stand for all students. I will advocate for student rights across all facets of campus both firmly and respectfully with administrators. I hope that students who question my integrity will reach out so that we can discuss issues that they are worried about and learn more about my intentions if elected,” Bush continued.

At press time, The Polytechnic was awaiting comment from DiBiasio.

Another PU debate and a Grand Marshal question and answer session are scheduled for 7 pm on Wednesday in the McNeil Room. Final voting begins on Thursday at 9 am, and polls will be set up in Commons, the DCC Great Hall, and the west lobby of the Rensselaer Union until 7 pm.