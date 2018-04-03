Sanctions issued to Chaudhary, Bush, Warner

The Elections Commission has released the following sanctions regarding the GM Week 2018 elections:
Sanction 1
Noting that the GM Week 2018 Elections Handbook, Section 6, 15 states:
‘Excessive postering in a singular area is prohibited.’
Due to violations of this rule, the Elections Commission has decided to sanction Trishala Chaudhary with the following:
Candidate Chaudhary’s posters have been removed, and she has been sanctioned with two (2) hours of community service. This decision is effective immediately.
Approved: 9-0-0
Present: Caleb Caraway (Chair), Cameron Riley (Vice-Chair), Edward Qiao, Zachary Taylor, Erica Lane, Anthony Bishop, Lucas Davis, Joseph Venusto, Jayshon Adams, Noah Cohen
Sanction 2
Noting that the GM Week 2018 Elections Handbook, Section 5, 15 states:
‘No campaigning is allowed within a 100-foot radius of any polling location on election days and the night before beginning at 10pm.’
Due to violations of this rule, the Elections Commission has decided to sanction Nancy Bush and Stefanie Warner with the following:
Candidate Bush and Candidate Warner’s posters have been removed, and they have been sanctioned with one half hour, and two and one quarter hours of community service. This decision is effective immediately.
Approved: 9-0-0
Present: Caleb Caraway (Chair), Cameron Riley (Vice-Chair), Edward Qiao, Zachary Taylor, Erica Lane, Anthony Bishop, Lucas Davis, Joseph Venusto, Jayshon Adams, Noah Cohen