Sanctions issued to Chaudhary, Bush, Warner

The Elections Commission has released the following sanctions regarding the GM Week 2018 elections:

Sanction 1

Noting that the GM Week 2018 Elections Handbook, Section 6, 15 states: ‘Excessive postering in a singular area is prohibited.’ Due to violations of this rule, the Elections Commission has decided to sanction Trishala Chaudhary with the following: Candidate Chaudhary’s posters have been removed, and she has been sanctioned with two (2) hours of community service. This decision is effective immediately. Approved: 9-0-0 Present: Caleb Caraway (Chair), Cameron Riley (Vice-Chair), Edward Qiao, Zachary Taylor, Erica Lane, Anthony Bishop, Lucas Davis, Joseph Venusto, Jayshon Adams, Noah Cohen

Sanction 2