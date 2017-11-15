Sexual misconduct statistics available

Many of the statistics associated with sexual misconduct at Rensselaer are considered public information, but they are currently only available upon request or through presentations given by Title IX coordinators.

The Poly was provided with information from the time period between February 1, 2015 and October 31, 2017. In this time, there have been 86 cases opened. Broken down by semester, there were 10 cases opened in Spring 2015, eight in Fall 2015, 11 in Spring 2016, 14 in Fall 2016, 23 in Spring 2017, and 20 in Fall 2017.

The cases were categorized, with 41 being considered sexual assault, 21 considered sexual harassment, 13 considered intimate partner violence, and 11 considered stalking.

62 of the 86 cases have been closed, and 48.39 percent of these resulted in policy violations. The sanctions for the policy violations included two “termination[s] (employee),” six “expulsions/permanent separation[s],” six “suspensions/delayed degree conferral[s],” and seven “disciplinary probation[s].” Eight of the sanctions were “other (written warning, educational program, persona non grata, etc),” and not specified further.

Of the 86 complainants that opened cases, four were considered to not be members of the Rensselaer community, either because they were “non-Rensselaer” or “unknown.” Of the respondents, 64 were “members of the Rensselaer community,” a phrase that encompasses people who were students, faculty, or staff at the time of the complaint.