Eighth season victory claimed from Dutchmen

THE RENSSELAER ENGINEERS DEFEATED the Dutchmen in a game this past weekend. (file photo)

Rensselaer won 20-14 against Union College away on Saturday in the Dutchman Shoes Trophy Game. The victory puts the Engineers at 8-2 overall for the season and 4-1 in the league, guaranteeing them a spot in the NCAA playoffs. This is the fifth year in a row that the Engineers have won the Dutchman Shoes.

The Engineers took the lead early with a 24-yard field goal from kicker Christian Kapp ’18 during the first drive of the game. Defensive lineman Amaechi Konkwo ’21 recovered a fumble on the Dutchmen’s next possession, forcing a turnover 16 yards out. Quarterback George Marinopoulos ’21 found running back Rob Law ’19 two yards out for the first touchdown of the game, followed by a kick by Kapp, ending the first quarter at 10-0.

The Dutchmen narrowed the score gap in the second quarter, making a touchdown after gaining 62 yards on seven plays. The Engineers maintained their lead with another field goal by Kapp, but the Dutchmen pulled ahead in the last minutes of the quarter with a 63-yard pass to the end zone. The game went into half-time at 13-14.

Both teams tried gaining the upper hand, but no drives were successful in the third quarter. Finally, Rensselaer made 62 yards on eight plays with Marinopoulos making a pass to wide receiver Keaton Ackermann ’19 for their second touchdown, followed by a kick, putting the score at 20-14. In the last five minutes, Union was not able to make up the lost ground, giving Rensselaer the win.

Rensselaer will be making its fifth total appearance in the NCAA playoffs and their first in ten years. The first game will be away against Wesley College this Saturday.