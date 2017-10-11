Engineers victorious

Rensselaer won 1-0 against Union College at home on Saturday, October 7. The victory puts the Engineers at 7–3–1 for the season.

At the start of the game, Union had the first opportunity to score in the 6th minute, but the shot was saved by goalie Matt LaBranche ’20. Joe Di Miceli ’21 nearly pulled the Engineers ahead, but his shot was saved and the game remained scoreless. In the second half, Union had several chances to score but all shots missed or were stopped. An attempt by Brandon Pirog ’20 went high. Finally, in the 89th minute, Rensselaer drew a free kick at the edge of the penalty area. Miceli took the shot which rebounded off the right post and back to the penalty area, where Trevor Bisson ’21 kicked in the game-winning shot for his fourth goal of the season. LaBranche ended the game with four saves. Despite the win, Rensselaer did not have an advantage in shots or corner kicks.

The Engineers will face off against RIT at home this Friday, October 13.