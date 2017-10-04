New freshman members join E-Board

On Thursday, the Rensselaer Executive Board opened their meeting with Title IX training from coordinators Elizabeth Brown-Goyette and Larry Hardy. This presentation was virtually identical to the one given to the Student Senate on September 11 (https://poly.rpi.edu/s/he42y).

Following Brown-Goyette and Hardy’s presentation, The Polytechnic came to the Executive Board with a proposal that will allow it to serve advertisements on its website. This is currently not permitted under the Division of the Chief Information Officer’s Cyber Citizenship Policy. It was made clear that this proposal was only to ask the Executive Board to reach out to Chief Information Officer John Kolb for an exemption to the online advertisement restriction on behalf of The Poly. Questions were raised over the quality of potential advertisements, and their effects on the usability and experience of The Poly’s website. The motion ultimately passed 15-0-1, and the task of reaching out to Kolb was tasked to The Poly’s Executive Board Representative Majken Rasmussen ’20.

The E-Board then moved to postpone the new reception and lodging fund passed in the new budgeting guidelines during the last meeting for the fiscal year 2019. The motion passed 17-0-0.

The third and fourth motions were to approve the appointment of David Davis ’21 and Ryan Delaney ’21 to the E-Board respectively, both motions passed 18-0-0.

The committee of the week was the Marketing, Advertising, and Publicity committee. Committee Chairperson Ida Etemadi ’19 announced initiatives to send out bi-weekly surveys to clubs, with the goal to help those clubs publicize events and announce other accomplishments. Etemadi also announced plans to rebrand the Union, starting by creating a new logo and updating other promotional materials.

Finally, Matt Rand ’19 gave his president’s report, which acknowledged the letter Chairman of the Board of Trustees Arthur Golden ’66 sent to the Rensselaer community last week. Rand had no further comment to offer to the E-Board at the time, and stated the hiring process for the director of the Union would continue. Rand also said that Vice President for Institute Advancement Graig Eastin will be coming before the E-Board to discuss Rensselaer’s capital campaign launch.

The Executive Board meets Thursdays at 8 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery of the Rensselaer Union.