Engineers play exhibition game

The Rensselaer men’s hockey team played an exhibition game for their first showing against Saint Mary’s University on Saturday at the Houston Field House, with the new season beginning on October 13. The Engineers played a strong game, but in the end were unable to grab a win, ending the game with a final score of 1–2.

The Saint Mary’s Huskies pulled ahead in the first period, plowing through the Engineers’ defense to score, moments before physically plowing into Rensselaer goalie Chase Perry ’19. The Engineers made several unsuccessful attempts to tie up the game over the remainder of the first period; Jared Wilson ’18 came close when his shot bounced off the crossbar.

RPI managed to sneak in the equalizer right at the beginning of the second period. Viktor Liljegren ’18 managed to score after a cross-ice pass from Will Reilly ’20. The Engineers could not keep up the momentum, however, and the Huskies pulled off another goal in the end of the second period.

Into the third period, the Engineers found themselves unable to score, despite some advantages and strong plays. This included a 5-on-3 power play in the third period, and, in a last ditch effort, Rensselaer pulled their goalie Linden Marshall ’21 to have an extra attacker in the closing minutes of the game, leaving the net open. However, they could not manage a connecting shot on goal.

Marshall impressively blocked all 15 attempts made by Saint Mary’s after he was placed in the net at 31:08. Rensselaer saw a valiant scoring attempt by Jared Wilson ’18. Perry also had a significant contribution to the team when he managed 12 saves during the time he was in the goal.

The Engineers begin their season officially with a two-game series at Ohio State University on the weekend of October 13 and 14.