Men’s soccer claims weekend

THE RENSSELAER ENGINEERS BEAT Bard College and Keene State this weekend.

Rensselaer won 3–2 against Bard College away on Saturday and 2–0 against Keene State at home on Sunday. The two wins boost the Engineers to 6–2 overall for the season.

Austin Betterly ’20 began the excitement early, scoring a goal in the 12th minute of Saturday’s game after a long pass from Danny Corridan ’19, giving him his fourth goal of the season. Bard tied the game minutes later after scoring a rebounded penalty shot. The Engineers pulled ahead in the second half with a swift low pass from Dylan Confair ’20 to Brandon Pirog ’20, who scored his first goal of the season. Rensselaer maintained their lead until the last minute, when Bard tied the game with a shot that bounced off the wall, over goalie Matt LaBranche ’20, and into Rensselaer’s goal. The game went into overtime but ended after two minutes with another goal from Pirog, after a pass from Confair, giving Rensselaer the win. The Engineers ended with a 20–7 shot lead and two saves made by LaBranche.

Trevor Bisson ’21 scored the opening goal in the 20th minute of Sunday’s game at Rensselaer’s East Campus Stadium from a pass from captain Steven Collins ’18. Confair scored another goal for Rensselaer in the second half with a left-footed shot into the right post after a pass from Betterly in the middle of the penalty area. All of Keene State’s attempts to close the score gap failed. They had two opportunities late in the game but missed their shots, allowing Rensselaer a 2–0 victory. Goalkeeper Ryan Nealon ’18 did not have to make any saves for the Engineers but actively intercepted Keene State’s passes. The Engineers ended with a 16–4 shot lead.

Rensselaer will be away this weekend to face off against Skidmore College and again next Wednesday against St. Lawrence University.