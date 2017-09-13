Field Hockey faces defeat

RPI Women’s field hockey played the Endicott College Gulls this past Saturday, with a final score of 2–1 the Engineers played a strong beginning, but could not swing a victory in the end. The Engineers have had a rough season, and this game adds yet another loss to the season, bringing their record to 0–4.

The first shot that connected with the goal was by the Gulls, seven minutes into the game. The Engineers countered that with a goal five minutes later, when junior Taylor Clink scored off of an assist by senior Mekayla Wakeman. This however, was the end of the Engineer’s luck, as the game remained in deadlock for another eighteen minutes until the Gulls scored again, at just six minutes left in the half. The rest of the game was spent in a deadlock, with several missed chances to score through the second half, allowing Endicott to keep their lead. The Engineers performance is apparent in the games statistics, with Rensselaer only having taken 7 shots on goal, compared to Endicott’s 14 at halftime.

The Engineers will be playing Utica College Wednesday 9/13 at 7pm against Utica College, and Saturday against Montclair State University on 9/17.