Etzine, Rand win GM, PU races

Justin Etzine ’18 and Matthew Rand ’19 have been elected Grand Marshal and President of the Union, respectively.

A total of 3044 students cast their ballots on Thursday. Appearing on the ballot unopposed, Etzine received 2587 votes. Rand received 1521 to opponent Rasika Ekhalikar ’18’s 1347. No write-in candidates for GM reached the 150 vote threshold to be reported.

All results as certified by the Rules and Elections committee can be found below. Winners are in bold.

Grand Marshal

Justin Etzine (2587)

President of the Union

Matthew Rand (1521) Rasika Ekhalikar (1347)

Undergraduate President

Kayla Cinnamon (1657) Matt Heimlich (1039)

Independent Senators

Stefanie Warner (1271) Tianyi Qiao (928) Yuvi Chopra (781)

Greek Senator (Panhellenic Council)

Jennie Miller (431)

Greek Senators (Interfraternity Council)

Sean Ferracoli (395) Ross Devito (387)

Class of 2018 President

Brenna Buckley (530)

Class of 2018 Vice President

Sean Waclawik (536)

Class of 2018 Senators

Steven Sperazza (351) Hannah Merrow (330) Ellie Mees (328) Varun Rao (319)

Class of 2018 Representatives

Kayla Cinnamon (23) Brandon Cressi (20) Sukjinder Singh (19) Keegan Caraway (19) Mark Beston (17) Matt Heimlich (13) Huntington Gazecki (13) Youssef Elasser (11)

Class of 2019 President

Vignesh Babu (578)

Class of 2019 Vice President

Colin Williamson (581)

Class of 2019 Senators

Nancy Bush (394) Kinsley Rowan (381) Mary Clare Crochiere (347) Yuvi Chopra (295)

Class of 2019 Representatives

Stephanie Tan (367) Samantha Spano (365) Benjamin Morrison (336) Adi Mitra (322) Mark Birkbeck (313) Andrew D’Aoust (13) Jacob Lane (7) Brian Wisbauer (7)

Class of 2020 President

Josh Drinkhouse (866)

Class of 2020 Vice President

Joey Lyons (881)

Class of 2020 Senators

Lily Wang (422) Chris Duffy (386) Meagan Lettko (373) Joshua Thomas (364)

Class of 2020 Representatives

Emily Kaplan (467) Ariana Gerdis (407) Milena Gonzalez (395) Sarah El-Ghandour (392) Gabriella Fantell (390) Alexis Castrellon (386) Clarisse Baes (386) Jeanine Moreau (381)

Alumni President

Shannon Gillespie McComb (404) Michael Cuozzo (229)

Alumni Vice President

Erica Braunschweig (351) Chris Hoskins (293)

Alumni Secretary

Conrad Mossl (647)

Alumni Treasurer

Michael Gardner (646)

Graduate Senators

Kinshuk Panda (108) Stephanie Jennings (108) Anthony Ashley (102) Jordan Angel (100) Anthony Bishop (6) Michael Gardner (4)

Graduate Representatives