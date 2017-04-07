Etzine, Rand win GM, PU races

Justin Etzine ’18 and Matthew Rand ’19 have been elected Grand Marshal and President of the Union, respectively.
A total of 3044 students cast their ballots on Thursday. Appearing on the ballot unopposed, Etzine received 2587 votes. Rand received 1521 to opponent Rasika Ekhalikar ’18’s 1347. No write-in candidates for GM reached the 150 vote threshold to be reported.
All results as certified by the Rules and Elections committee can be found below. Winners are in bold.
Grand Marshal
- Justin Etzine (2587)
President of the Union
- Matthew Rand (1521)
- Rasika Ekhalikar (1347)
Undergraduate President
- Kayla Cinnamon (1657)
- Matt Heimlich (1039)
Independent Senators
- Stefanie Warner (1271)
- Tianyi Qiao (928)
- Yuvi Chopra (781)
Greek Senator (Panhellenic Council)
- Jennie Miller (431)
Greek Senators (Interfraternity Council)
- Sean Ferracoli (395)
- Ross Devito (387)
Class of 2018 President
- Brenna Buckley (530)
Class of 2018 Vice President
- Sean Waclawik (536)
Class of 2018 Senators
- Steven Sperazza (351)
- Hannah Merrow (330)
- Ellie Mees (328)
- Varun Rao (319)
Class of 2018 Representatives
- Kayla Cinnamon (23)
- Brandon Cressi (20)
- Sukjinder Singh (19)
- Keegan Caraway (19)
- Mark Beston (17)
- Matt Heimlich (13)
- Huntington Gazecki (13)
- Youssef Elasser (11)
Class of 2019 President
- Vignesh Babu (578)
Class of 2019 Vice President
- Colin Williamson (581)
Class of 2019 Senators
- Nancy Bush (394)
- Kinsley Rowan (381)
- Mary Clare Crochiere (347)
- Yuvi Chopra (295)
Class of 2019 Representatives
- Stephanie Tan (367)
- Samantha Spano (365)
- Benjamin Morrison (336)
- Adi Mitra (322)
- Mark Birkbeck (313)
- Andrew D’Aoust (13)
- Jacob Lane (7)
- Brian Wisbauer (7)
Class of 2020 President
- Josh Drinkhouse (866)
Class of 2020 Vice President
- Joey Lyons (881)
Class of 2020 Senators
- Lily Wang (422)
- Chris Duffy (386)
- Meagan Lettko (373)
- Joshua Thomas (364)
Class of 2020 Representatives
- Emily Kaplan (467)
- Ariana Gerdis (407)
- Milena Gonzalez (395)
- Sarah El-Ghandour (392)
- Gabriella Fantell (390)
- Alexis Castrellon (386)
- Clarisse Baes (386)
- Jeanine Moreau (381)
Alumni President
- Shannon Gillespie McComb (404)
- Michael Cuozzo (229)
Alumni Vice President
- Erica Braunschweig (351)
- Chris Hoskins (293)
Alumni Secretary
- Conrad Mossl (647)
Alumni Treasurer
- Michael Gardner (646)
Graduate Senators
- Kinshuk Panda (108)
- Stephanie Jennings (108)
- Anthony Ashley (102)
- Jordan Angel (100)
- Anthony Bishop (6)
- Michael Gardner (4)
Graduate Representatives
- Amanda Youmans (108)
- Spencer Scott (107)
- Ezra Teboul (105)
- Hined Rafeh (102)
- Marissa Giovino (3)