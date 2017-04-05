RPI extinguishes Saints

It was a successful weekend for the men’s tennis team as they travelled to Canton, NY to play St. Lawrence University. The Engineers swept the Saints, 9–0, breaking their five-match losing streak. The Engineers won all their doubles matches and all their singles matches, only dropping one set.

The No. 1 doubles team made up of freshmen Sebastian Castillo-Sanchez and Zach Ebenfeld gave the Engineers their first win of the day. The duo won their doubles match against Dean Sponholz and Eric Tecce of SLU, 8–2. After this win, Castillo-Sanchez and Ebenfeld were selected as the Liberty League Doubles Team of the Week. This is the fifth time this freshmen duo has been awarded this honor. Previously, they were selected as the Liberty League Doubles Team of the Week three times in the fall and then again in February.

Next, victories by the doubles team of freshman Winston Yu and junior Sundar Devakottai and by the doubles team of junior Tristan Wise and freshman Xavier Oshinowo, further widened RPI’s lead to 3–0.

Xavier Oshinowo was the first to capture a win in singles. He beat his opponent in consecutive sets, 6–0, 6–2. Castillo-Sanchez and Wise also dominated their opponents, winning 6–1, 7–5 and 6–3, 6–4, respectively. Even though they had to go to tie breakers, Ebenfeld and Yu were also able to win their singles matches in consecutive sets, finishing 7–6 (7–5), 6–3 and 6–4, 7–6 (7–5), respectively. Sophomore Suryansh Patel lost his first set, but was able to come back from behind and win his match 2–6, 7–5, 10–4.

After this past weekend, the Engineers now stand with a 5–5 overall record and a 1–1 conference record. They will play again this Sunday along with the women’s team. The Engineers will host Rochester Institute of Technology and Bard College at Sharp Courts.