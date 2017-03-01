7-2 becomes unlucky score for women’s team

SOPHOMORE ANDREA VALENCIA PREPARES to return a serve. Her doubles team suffered a 1-8 loss last week. (file photo) SOPHOMORE ANDREA VALENCIA PREPARES to return a serve. Her doubles team suffered a 1-8 loss last week. (file photo)

This past weekend, the Engineers saw some action on the courts. On Saturday, the women’s team traveled to Poughkeepsie, New York, to face Vassar College. On Sunday, both the women’s and men’s teams hosted the University of Rochester at Tri-City Fitness in Latham, New York. While the women’s team struggled with two losses, the men’s team was able to capture a victory.

The Engineers had some success against Vassar. The team of freshman Allie Kallish and sophomore Erica Frommer captured the win in No. 1 doubles, 8–6, while the team of sophomores Nisha Rajamohan and Mailani Neal captured the win in No. 3 doubles, 9–8. Unfortunately, the team made up of freshman Tess Lubin and sophomore Andrea Valencia did not have the same luck; they were defeated 1–8.

Despite a strong start and a 2–1 lead over Vassar, the Engineers were unable to keep the momentum going. The Engineers; once again, were unable to capture a sole victory in singles. Last to play, Tess Lubin, came the closest to a win. She played a three set match against Tara Edwards, to whom she lost in the end, 6–4, 2–6, 9–11. The Engineers lost 7–2 to Vassar.

On Sunday, the Engineers were back in action playing against the University of Rochester. The women had the same outcome as the day before against Vassar. They suffered a 7–2 defeat. They once again led 2–1 after doubles, but were unable to perform in singles. The doubles team of Kallish and Frommer was victorious once again with a win of 8–6 over their opponents. After two consecutive wins, they became the top doubles team for the Engineers. Lubin and Valencia were also victorious; they beat their opponents 8–5.

For the men, it was the opening match of their spring schedule. They found success, defeating the University of Rochester 5–4. First, in doubles, freshman Sebastian Castillo-Sanchez and senior Zack Ebenfeld defeated a team from Rochester, 8–6, while the freshman duo of Winston Yu and Xavier Oshinowo defeated another team from Rochester, 8–5. The Engineers also went on to win three out of their five singles matches. In singles, Castillo-Sanchez and Oshinowo defeated their competitors, 6–4, 6–2 and 6–3, 6–3, respectively. After this, it was 4–4 between RPI and Rochester. And with this even performance by both teams, it was sophomore Suryansh Patel from RPI that broke the tie and gave the win to the Engineers. Patel won his No. 5 singles match, 6–2, 2–6, 6–4.

The women’s team will be back on the courts this upcoming weekend, playing against St. Lawrence University. The men will not play again until March 12, when they travel to Florida to compete against Colby-Sawyer College.