Mixed success

This past weekend the Engineer’s Track and Field team competed at the Ithaca Invitational against Ithaca College, SUNY Oneonta and SUNY Brockport. The men’s team was able to obtain a total of 55 points and win the meet. The women’s team obtained a total of 24 points and placed fourth.



The men’s team was victorious in several events. Freshman Dale Kelly won the 60 meter dash, and sophomore Jason Hall won the 400 meter dash. Kelly and Hall were both part of the winning 4×400 relay team, along with freshman Michael McNicholas and senior Max Drexler. Junior Terrence Lawrence had two victories, one in high jump and another in the 60 meter hurdles. Junior Matt Vitagliano took the victory in the triple jump.



On the women’s side, sophomore Vera Titze brought the only event win to the Engineers. Titze easily won the 400 meter dash with a two second lead on the runner-up. Senior Jodi Wrzosek ’17, running the mile; Sophomore Melissa Folk ’19, throwing shot put; and Sophomore Jillian Salkind ’19 in high jump all finished second in their respective events.



The Engineers will travel to Middlebury College next weekend