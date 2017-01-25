Engineers pull through

Women’s hockey ended the weekend with a win against Union College, after tying 2â€“2 with the Dutchwomen on Friday. The entire first and second periods of Friday’s game were scoreless. Sophomore Jaimie Grigsby grabbed the first goal of the game, with junior Shayna Tomlinson scoring four minutes later. The Dutchwomen responded with two goals in a span of 1:05. The game continued into overtime, and neither team was able to score. Grigsby came close when her shot hit the crossbar.

Saturday’s game began in the same way, with no goals scored until the third period. Sophomore Makenna Thomas got the team out of their slump, scoring her eighth goal of the season. The game-winning goal was scored by senior Laura Horwood. Horwood’s goal was featured on ESPN’s Top 10 Plays of the Night. Sophomore Lovisa Selander saved 24 shots on goal, only allowing their opponents a single point before the game ended.

The Engineers will return to the Houston Field House this weekend, when they face Clarkson University and St. Lawrence University on Friday at 6 pm and Saturday at 3 pm, respectively.