Let's go Red! Rensselaer and Cornell tie

The Engineers kept their feet on the ice all through their match against the Big Red on Friday, managing a 1-1 tie against one of their toughest opponents. Cornell, ranked 9th in the NCAA, beat the Engineers 6-1 in their previous matchup November 22.

The lone goal for the Engineers was scored by Mathieu Bourgault in the second period. While the Big Red’s defensive strategy was sound throughout the game, Bourgault managed to take advantage of a rebound from Cornell’s goaltender and knock in the puck. This put the Engineers up by one goal through to the middle of the third period, when the Big Red managed to knock one past Engineer goaltender Bruno Bruveris.

Bruveris had an impeccable game, saving 31 of 32 shots that came his way. Several of those were solo efforts, shutting down Cornell’s offense and forcing them into a game of inches with Rensselaer. As a second-string keeper with a save percentage of .879, this game marks the highest save percentage of the season for him and may establish him as a genuine second option to first-string Nate Krawchuk.

Ultimately, the Engineers brought the game into overtime, with a five minute stretch of three-on-three play showing strong formation of the Rensselaer offense, but no goals scored. In the shootout, the Big Red made two of five goals, while the Engineers made just one. Although the shootout went to Cornell, the game is marked as a 1-1 tie.

Following Cornell, Rensselaer had a resounding 6-1 victory against Colgate, raising them to an 8-21-1 record. Their next game will be Friday, February 20, up against Dartmouth for Hockey Alumni Weekend. The following day, they will take on Harvard in the 48th Big Red Freakout, which will be their last home game of the season. The box score for this game can be found here.