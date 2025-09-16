Montero blocks Rangers from point-blank in Engineer victory

Five saves by goalkeeper Audrey Montero kept the visiting Drew University Rangers off the scoreboard while junior Maddy Kaminski scored the go-ahead goal from a penalty in a 1-0 Engineer victory Saturday afternoon.

The Engineers took the lead in just the third minute, when midfielder Genevieve Ricci was tripped in the box by a Ranger defender. Kaminski converted from the spot, firing the ball into the bottom right corner to put the Engineers ahead.

Drew put pressure on Rensselaer’s back line but in the end couldn’t find the back of the net. The Rangers were unable to put away two big chances in the first half, and their misfortunes continued into the second half thanks to Montero’s outstanding performance.

Montero, returning from a red card during last week's game against SUNY Oneonta, denied two big opportunities from the visitors. In the 51st minute, a Drew forward slipped past the defense in the box only for Montero to deflect the shot off her leg. Later, in the 89th minute, a well-placed Drew cross fell to an open forward in the box, but Montero parried her shot away to keep the Engineers ahead. The Rensselaer goaltender collected one final shot on goal for the Rangers as time expired, seeing Rensselaer win their third straight game.

The victory sees the Engineers improve to 4-2 on the season. The Engineers will travel to the University of Mount Saint Vincent on Tuesday before finishing the week at SUNY New Paltz. The box score can be found here.