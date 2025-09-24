Engineers win an overtime classic against SUNY Brockport

The opening period did not get off to a good start for the Engineers. A three-and-out led to an eight-minute, nineteen-play drive for a Brockport touchdown. Brockport ran its offense through quick passes and runs, often taking all three downs to move the chains and slowly work their way up the field on Rensselaer. The offense was unable to retaliate on the following possession due to a holding penalty, and Brockport continued to move the ball with relative ease. The Engineers were able to catch a break with an excellent tackle for loss by defensive back Miles Lafferty to force a Brockport field goal. Lafferty led the team with eight solo and eleven total tackles.

The momentum shifted on the very next Brockport possession. On second down, with the Eagles backed up in their own endzone, senior Thomas Mulvaney made a great read to intercept an intermediate pass and return it to the 14-yard line, putting the Engineers in great field position. Rensselaer was able to capitalize with a screen pass from quarterback Anthony DeMatteo to running back Kayden White for the touchdown to finally put Rensselaer on the board and make it a one-score game at 7-10. It didn’t stop there; on the next drive, facing a fourth and 1, Matt Krauza was able to find the gap to stuff the Brockport runner and force a turnover on downs with around two and a half minutes to go in the half. Two plays later, DeMatteo had time to fire down the sideline for an amazing one-handed catch by receiver Paisley Nickelson. The reception totaled thirty-four yards and put Rensselaer in position to kick a 41-yard field goal to tie the game up at 10 apiece before the half ended. Through two quarters, the Engineers had not looked their best, but managed to take advantage of key opportunities to stay in the game.

The second half started and finished in chaos, with Brockport fumbling the kickoff and RPI able to recover inside the 25-yard line. Two plays later, Kayden White lost the ball on an inside run, resulting in back-to-back turnovers by both teams less than a minute in. The game settled down soon after, with five straight possessions ending in punts. Then came the play of the game: tight end Josh Young makes a short catch on a crossing route and was able to weave past Eagles defenders, taking it to the house for a 77-yard touchdown to put the Engineers up 17-10. Rensselaer could not celebrate for long, however, as Brockport immediately drove the field on the next play and answered with a touchdown pass of their own to even the score at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Rensselaer was able to score again, thanks to another deep ball thrown for 38 yards to Paisley Nickelson to set up a touchdown run. Paisley had 83 total yards for the game. Brockport responded once again with another touchdown to even it up. With less than three minutes to play, the Engineers were forced to punt and leave themselves vulnerable to the Eagles using up the clock and making the game-winning score. Brockport looked to be on the verge of doing so, set up at the Rensselaer 30-yard line with a chance to throw the game-winning touchdown. However, Luke Lavello had other plans; the defensive back made the interception on the “hail–mary” attempt, keeping the Engineers in the game and sending them into overtime.

Brockport won the toss and took the ball to start overtime. After a pass to set up second and two, the defense made play after play. A great open tackle by linebacker TJ Smith, and back-to-back pressures by linemen Jack Chappa forced incompletions and a turnover on downs, putting the ball back in the hands of the Engineers. With possession, Kayden White was able to find the edge on an outside run to punch it in, giving the Engineers the touchdown and winning 30-24.

With the win, the Engineers rise to a 2-1 record. Up next, Rensselaer will take on the University of Rochester at home for their Military Appreciation Game. Click here for the box score.