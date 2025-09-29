Engineers exterminate Yellowjackets

The first drive could not have started better for the Engineers. Forced into a long third down, quarterback Anthony DeMatteo was able to scramble out of the pocket as he ran for the first down. Two plays later, DeMatteo ran a play-action pass and hit receiver Dalton Grant in stride to take it 53 yards for the opening touchdown. The defense came ready to play, forcing an immediate punt, including a sack on third down by T.J. Chadwick and Patrick O’Keefe. A couple of minutes later, DeMatteo found the time to go deep, hitting Robbie Peterson for 48 yards and setting up the Engineers at the goal. DeMatteo was able to find tight end Josh Young for the touchdown to put the Engineers up 14-0 before the halfway point of the first quarter. The Yellowjackets' offense was completely unable to get going, allowing the Engineers to tack on a field goal to extend the lead to 17-0 before the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was more of the same, as Rensselaer expanded its lead with ease. T.J. Chadwick continued a great game by causing a strip sack deep inside Rochester territory, forcing the ensuing punt to allow returner Gage Swanger to get the Engineers in great field position at the Yellowjacket 37 yard line. Running back Kayden White made the most of this opportunity, breaking away on first down for a long touchdown run. Despite a field goal by Rochester, the Engineers were able to hold a comfortable 24-3 lead heading into halftime.

The second half was just a race to the finish line; Kayden White ran for his second touchdown of the afternoon to seal a win for Rensselaer, 31-3. The Engineers rise to a 3-1 record, and will travel to Geneva, New York to take on Hobart College this Saturday. The box score can be found here.