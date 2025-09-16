Engineers come out on top of defensive showdown with Lakers

Rensselaer scratched out a single goal in their 1-0 victory against Oneota State, relying on their unshakable defense to shut out the Lakers.

The game began conservatively, with both teams slowly moving the ball up the field, reluctant to take any of the openings given to them. The first attempted goal of the game occurred over halfway through the first half by Engineer Joshua Jarden, and both teams struggled to put together a string of efficient passes. The Engineers were dominant on defense, with Kedy Nana and goalkeeper Noah Churchhill teaming up for a block and recovery on a close-range shot from Oswego with eight minutes left in the half. Noah Gregory later pulled off a timely deflection to prevent a one-on-one for the Lakers.

In the second half, Rensselaer began to apply pressure and take control of the game. They attempted 11 shots in the second half and limited Oswego to just two. This eventually paid off in the game-winning goal form Harrison Brownlow, created on a fast break by Shiloh Brown and sent over the head of the goalie to seal the deal. Oswego soon waved the white flag, unable to come close to the goal thanks to the stout defense of the Engineers.

After a close win, the Engineers rise to a 2-1-2 record for the season. move on to play Oneonta this Saturday, September 20th. The box score for this game can be found here.