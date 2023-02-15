Engineers grab Bulldogs by the collar in Freakout dogfight

The Engineers buried three goals past Yale in the first period en route to a 4‒2 victory in front of a frenzied Houston Field House for the 45th annual Big Red Freakout. Lauri Sertti led the way for Rensselaer with a goal and three assists, including both of Jakob Lee’s goals. RPI improves to 12‒17‒1 on the season and currently sits in ninth place in the ECAC, three points behind the Union Dutchmen.

The 4,000 spectators at the Field House emanated an energy that flowed into the Engineers. For the first time since their four-game winning streak to start the season, RPI tyrannized their opponents.

Less than three minutes after the opening puck drop, Yale’s Reilly Connors latched onto Altti Nykänen’s jersey, drawing a holding penalty and giving the Engineers an early chance to take the lead. After nearly three quarters of the ensuing power play had expired, Sertti received a pass from fellow defenseman Mason Klee across the blue line. Noticing that a Yale penalty killer had overextended, Sertti darted the puck to Lee all alone in the right faceoff circle. Lee lifted a shot over a sliding Bulldog and into the top shelf to put Rensselaer ahead.

The Engineers continued oppressing the Bulldogs, maintaining pressure in the Yale defensive zone. Four and a half minutes after Lee opened the scoring, he netted his second goal of the night. Sertti dished the puck back to TJ Walsh along the left boards. With Lee screening goaltender Luke Pearson, Walsh ripped a shot aimed wide of the left post. Lee reached out his stick, magically redirecting the puck through a narrow window at the near post to double the RPI lead.