Engineers snatch three points against Saints

Meg Hildner and Ellie Kaiser scored goals in the third period to secure a vital 2‒0 victory over St. Lawrence. ECAC Goaltender of the Week Amanda Rampado racked up 78 saves in the two games over the weekend, conceding only two goals. Rensselaer still sits in ninth in the ECAC with the win bringing them to 9.5 points.

The Saints dominated the start of the game, hitting the post on a power play in the opening five minutes. The Engineers caught up as the period continued, having several close chances including a wraparound from Kaiser that nearly snuck in. A few minutes after Kaiser’s chance, the Saints had a 2-on-1 in the RPI zone. St. Lawrence’s Abby Hustler opted to rip a shot rather than pass across to her teammate and Rampado made the save.

St. Lawrence started the second period on another power play, but the Engineers killed off the penalty. The Saints applied heavy pressure in the second period, pinning RPI back in their own zone for the majority of the second period. After two periods, they outshot Rensselaer 20‒7.

After pelting the St. Lawrence net with shots to begin the final period, RPI took the lead eight minutes in. A Saint lifted Sarah Bukvic’s stick as she attempted a shot and the puck fell to Hildner. The Engineer roofed a high shot over the shoulder of goaltender Lucy Morgan for her first collegiate goal, putting Rensselaer ahead 1‒0. RPI kept their foot on the gas, outshooting their opponents 17‒10 in the third period.

The Saints had a two-skater advantage in the last minute of the period after pulling Morgan and going on a power play. With the pressure building, St. Lawrence’s Kristina Bahl blasted a slapshot from the blue line that was blocked by Engineer Marah Wagner. Kaiser hurled the loose puck down the ice. The Saints’ bench watched as it landed in their zone and skipped into the back of the net. The short-handed empty net goal was Kaiser’s team-leading eighth of the season. She nearly netted another at the buzzer, but failed to get her shot off in time after chasing down the puck.

The win will hopefully be a momentum booster for RPI as they attempt to climb into the top eight for a playoff position. The Engineers return to the Houston Field House on January 27 to take on rivals Union. The two teams play again in Albany the following day in the fifth annual Mayor’s Cup. Click here for the box score.