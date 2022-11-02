Evans knocks out Union at Blackout

John Evans buried the Engineers’ game-winning second goal to defeat the Union Dutchmen 2‒1 in the annual Blackout game. Kyle Hallbauer netted the Engineers’ first goal, and goaltender Jack Watson saved 23 of the 24 shots he faced.

Rensselaer decided to adorn this year’s Blackout jerseys with the names of the national title winners from the 1984–85 season. The Houston Field House sold out, resulting in the largest attendance for a game since the 2017 Blackout game.

After a consistent 11-minute ebb and flow of offensive chances for each side to open the game, the Engineers struck. Hallbauer prevented a Union clearance from exiting the offensive zone. He faked a pass and, like a ventriloquist toying with strings, twirled the Dutchman that closed him down. With the humiliated Union skater disoriented, Hallbauer skipped past him, rifling the puck past goaltender Connor Murphy to put RPI ahead. The Engineers maintained their pressure on the Dutchmen, but the visitors held out until the end of the opening period.

Less than five minutes into the second period, RPI doubled their lead. Sutter Muzzatti and Evans drifted into the Union zone on an odd-man rush. The defenseman intercepted a weak pass from Muzzatti, but the Engineer tenaciously bullied the Dutchman off the puck and poked it to his teammate. Evans, one-on-one with Murphy, kept his composure to bury a shot past the Union goaltender, putting the Engineers up by two goals.