Cardinals slam Engineers in opening day slugfest

Yerby struck out the next batter and walked the following, putting a runner on base. On a wild 2-2 pitch, the runner sprinted for second, but catcher Hudson Livesey ’22 threw a bullet to second baseman Jack Moncur ’22 and the runner was caught stealing. After two consecutive walks, a strikeout ended the top of the first. RPI grounded out twice and struck out once to conclude the inning.

Chris Grome (Gr) replaced Yerby on the mound for RPI. Grome let up a double on the first batter, Nick Lemire. The next batter hit a sacrifice fly to right field to advance Lemire to third base, an RBI groundout bringing him in to score. Grome struck out the following batter for the third out.

Livesey hit a double to start the bottom of the second and Moncur was hit in the helmet by a pitch, putting runners on first and second with no outs. Martin Marintchev cannoned a hit off the wall in center field. Livesey and Moncur both came into score, tying the game at 2‒2. Two pop-ups and a lineout ended the inning.

The first batter of the third inning flied out to right field. On the first pitch of his at-bat, James Murphy blasted a home run to right center field to regain the lead for St. John Fisher. Grome struck out the next two batters to close out the top of the third.

After a groundout to start the bottom of the third, designated hitter Cole Paquin cranked a homer to left field to make it 3‒3. A single from the next batter was followed by a lineout and strikeout, stranding him on base.