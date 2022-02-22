Coast Guard beset by Engineers in snowy blowout

The second half began with Venuto netting his second goal of the game after just 26 seconds. The Bears answered with their sixth goal three minutes later, and the Engineers shot back with three goals, two of which were scored by Nalls for his hat trick. Coast Guard would bring the score back to 12‒7 with less than two minutes left in the third quarter.

RPI demolished the Bears in the final quarter, outscoring them 6‒1. The Engineers scored three times within the first minute; Froehlich scored two goals, his first after only five seconds and the other to complete his hat trick, and Glosner scored his second of the game. An RPI goal from Cooper Roman ’25 was then followed by a Coast Guard goal, making the score 16‒8.

Glosner completed his hat trick minutes later by chucking a 35-yard shot into an empty net after the Coast Guard goalkeeper tried to transition the ball upfield. Urban put the nail in the coffin with less than five minutes left, when he danced his way through the Bears defense and tucked in a low shot for his second goal of the game and RPI’s last. The 18‒8 victory brings the Engineers’ record to 1‒0. They return to East Campus Stadium on March 12 to take on MIT.

Click here for the box score.