Fans freak out over the Big Red Freakout

A packed Houston Field House celebrated as the Engineers beat the University of Vermont 1‒0 in the 43rd annual Big Red Freakout game.

Rensselaer’s offense in the first several minutes was quick, darting passes around the zone to open up space. With 18:33 left to play in the first frame, UVM was gifted a power play after RPI was called for cross-checking. The Catamounts offense had several shots on goal, including a shot from defenseman Christian Evers behind the blue line that rattled off of the crossbar. After the powerplay, the Catamounts led the Engineers 8‒1 in shots on goal. The game did not look good for the Engineers.

With 8:20 left to play in the first, penalties were dished out to UVM’s Max Kaufman for tripping and RPI’s Patrick Polino ’20 for embellishing the trip. During the resulting four-on-four, RPI captain Will Reilly ’20 was seemingly tripped—considering UVM forward Johnny DeRoche, wedged between his legs, caused him to fall to the ice—in the Dartmouth zone, but there was no call. The first period finished at 0‒0 with UVM leading shots on goal 17‒10.