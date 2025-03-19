The Polytechnic will not endorse a candidate for President of the Union

The Polytechnic Editorial Board will not endorse a candidate for President of the Union this year. This decision was made after considering several factors including but not limited to all the candidates' performances during the primary debate on Friday, their candidate profiles, and their responses during interviews conducted over the weekend. While this is not the outcome we expected when we began our process before Spring Break, we stand by it. We sincerely thank all of the PU candidates for their dedication and for taking the time to answer our questions.