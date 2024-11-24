Life in a different perspective; the immersive power of The Spirit of the Mouse

Video games are a powerful tool that allow us to explore parts of the world in ways we could never imagine otherwise. Most of the time, this translates to playing as an incredibly strong protagonist that knows few limits. Players love immersing themselves in worlds that make them feel stronger than they truly are, worlds in which they can be more in control and more capable than they feel in their day to day lives. There are plenty of games that allow you to feel larger than life—to be the one who is always on top. But what about the complete opposite?

The Spirit and the Mouse, published by Armor Games Studios, follows the story of Lila the mouse and the Spirit guardian Lumion she happened upon accidentally. Through a freak accident, Lila is suddenly the owner of some of Lumion’s spirit powers, giving her control over electricity. Not only did the incident lead to Lumion losing his powers, it also threw the French village of Sainte-et-Claire into disarray. Until Lumion regains enough of his power and Lila can put him back into the sky, she must go through the city and fix the electricity problems caused by the disarray.

There are not a lot of games on the market where you get to play as an animal protagonist, especially not one who is small, weak, and typically prey. Most would rather play as a bird—finally exploring the open skies—or as an apex predator like a lion—easily trampling upon all of your enemies. However, the unique choice of a protagonist is what makes me love The Spirit and the Mouse so much.

Alblune, the developer, did a great job of constructing an amazing sense of scale. Every single thing in the game is so much larger than you; it feels like the walls of the village are about to swallow you whole. Even terracotta flower pots seem to tower over you. Simply climbing up a chair is like scaling a 50-foot fence. The streets you cross feel so wide that you might as well be crossing the entirety of the USA at that point. Every action taken in the game feels like the most daunting task you will ever end up doing.

Being so small is exactly what makes completing every mission feel that much more rewarding. It is so much more fulfilling because it was much harder due to the special set of circumstances. Traveling around the town is most likely just a simple stroll for the villagers, but for you, a tiny little mouse, traversing the area is more like a set of simple puzzles. You have to be smart and strategic just to get to new locations. It’s fascinating how being the complete opposite of the biggest guy around can also make you feel like you’re on top of the world.

The Spirit and the Mouse is a wonderful exploration of perspective and how far we can take the immersive properties of video games. I wish more games would be so bold as to try out other unique perspectives like this one and to challenge the status quo of what we expect out of video game protagonists. Alongside a unique protagonist, The Spirit and the Mouse also has a splendid art style, an adorable narrative, and a peaceful atmosphere, making it a perfect package especially for those who enjoy playing cozier games. I think everyone should get to experience the joys of parkouring across tables and ledges just to get across to the other side of the street—the joy of what it is to be small.