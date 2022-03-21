Rensselaer Black & LatinX Student Coalition for Bennett, Corrigan, and Massoni

After serving on both the Senate and Union Executive Board, Colleen possesses good knowledge of the issues our organizations and communities face. Colleen has demonstrated a desire to provide more support to our clubs, however, her explicit opposition to having a joint Multicultural Leadership Council with the Student Executive Board and the Student Senate is a limiting factor in her campaign.

Colleen expressed that her opposing stance on the MLC joint committee is to ensure that MLC can play a more significant role on E-Board regarding club budgeting and policy that affect our cultural clubs without being stretched too thin. This leads us to believe she does not understand the impact which MLC has had, and continues to have, on our community. While her knowledge of club policy is robust, we hope she can provide more concrete solutions to ensuring proper representation on the Executive Board.