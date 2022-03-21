Class of 2025 candidate profiles

If I’m elected, I’ll continue my current efforts to make sure we don’t suffer. I’m fighting for student rights and life in these main areas:

● Accountability

Many issues persist on campus because there’s no effective accountability system for the RPI administration to have our voices heard. I’ll work to change this by placing a student representative on the administrative board and creating or strengthening other systems.

● Communication

I’ll foster a collaborative relationship between the RPI administration and students to communicate our needs. I’ve been working with administrators to improve communication, like describing the methods of each counselor on their website. I’ve started a collective open letter to RPI’s new president detailing what we want for RPI’s future. I’ll work to have a website that consolidates all the relevant RPI resources.

● Quality of life

I’ll continue to work on improving student housing, dining, and other relevant issues.