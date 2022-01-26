What to do when you’re drowning in schoolwork

Accountability

After planning, it is important to find ways to hold yourself accountable to the plans that you make. One key way to create accountability is to introduce yourself to your professors and class dean at the beginning of the semester. If it’s too stressful to introduce yourself at office hours, a simple email will do. In my experience, most faculty at RPI try to find a way to connect with their students even if their class sizes go into the hundreds. Should you find yourself struggling later in the semester, you will already have a connection with key resources for your academic success.

I also recommend finding a study buddy. This can be a friend who is in the same classes, who will motivate you to do homework as a social activity. It could even be someone who you have no classes in common with; if you work with someone else who is struggling with time management, you can keep each other accountable to study hours.

Finally, review your grades on a regular basis. I would even recommend recording them in a spreadsheet. Since grades can be located on a variety of different platforms from LMS to Gradescope, there can be a disconnect between how well you think you’re doing in a class, and how well you’re actually doing in the class. Regularly reviewing your grades can identify the warning signs that you’re struggling early, giving you time to reach out to your professors or study buddies.

With all of this, it is important to be flexible throughout your college experience. No single system will work perfectly for you; it’s a learning process. My freshman year, I tried to use a year-long paper planner as my primary method of organization. But, my weekly plans changed so frequently that the planner became a hassle to upkeep. Focus on what you’ve learned from struggling. Maybe you learned that you should consider changing majors, or that RPI will take more effort than what was expected in high school, or that you need a more complete support system. When you find yourself feeling like you’re drowning, know that you are worthy of being here, and you are not alone.