Behind the scenes of Fall Union operations

Union Operations

While not as glamorous as club activities, many of you asked about Union hours of operation. We had originally hoped to return to all-day operation, but chose a midnight closing time for three reasons: student usage patterns, safety measures, and decontamination procedures.

Given these restrictions, we reviewed building occupancy rates and found that the hours between midnight and 8 am are historically off-peak hours (i.e., very few students continue to study or congregate in the Union after this time). With this in mind, we determined that a midnight closing time would allow for the greatest amount of student usage while preventing Union staff burnout and permitting enough time for cleaning.

We are working to lessen the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases by having Union staff members in the building at all times to ensure that all occupants are following RPI’s Health and Safety guidelines. Since the Union is staffed entirely by students in the evenings, it is not feasible to keep the Union open for the entirety of the night. Additionally, this allows the Union to be thoroughly cleaned every night to mitigate the potential spread of infectious diseases.

We want to continue to expand these hours as much as possible. As a result of this, the Executive Board moved to empower the Business Operations Committee—the Executive Board committee that oversees all operational plans for Union facilities—to adjust building hours as necessary throughout the semester. This allows Biz Ops to change operating hours in response to any changes in RPI’s Health and Safety guidelines. Biz Ops will continue to assess building usage as the semester progresses and investigate expanding these hours during busy times such as midterms and finals week.

While we are all eager to return to normal, I appreciate the continued support and patience I have seen as we have worked to finalize these guidelines. I understand your frustrations fully, and I promise to do everything in my power to ensure that the Union’s policies are updated promptly as RPI changes its COVID restrictions. In the meantime, please feel free to send me an email at pu@rpi.edu if you have any questions regarding club operations, Union guidelines, or our progress on finalizing these policies.

Thank you, and as always, stay safe.