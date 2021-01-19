Class of 2023 and Class of 2024 Councils share details, logistics on return to campus

Move-In

Students should plan to arrive on campus at the time they have been assigned and should proceed directly to the East Campus Athletic Village to be tested for COVID-19. Last Fall, it took between five to six hours to receive the test results. This Spring, rapid antigen tests will be used during move-in, and it will take around 30 minutes to obtain results. Students will also need to provide a copy, preferably printed, of their negative test result they took 72 hours prior to arrival. From there, students will be able to pick up mail and other items they may have at the Union, before proceeding to their residence hall. Only one parent may help the student move in.

During the Q&A sessions held on January 13, Rensselaer administrators explained that the testing process would end at 4 pm. As such, students who arrive later in the evening will need to arrange for overnight accommodations and will have to move in the following morning. Shuttle transportation will not be provided by RPI from the Albany airport or other transportation sites, so students must arrange transportation on their own.

For students who are storing their belongings in RPI’s storage units, the Institute plans to have students’ belongings placed in their rooms upon campus arrival. Students who left belongings with RPI in the Spring will not have to reach out to receive their items; the Institute is coordinating the delivery of those items so that they will be delivered to students on campus.