Interfraternity Council for Narayan, Choiniere, Lazaro

To the Rensselaer Community,

The Interfraternity Council realizes the importance of a Student Government that represents the best interests of the student body and that represents the best interests of the Greek community that we govern. Student Government is integral in responding to any campus-wide issues that may negatively affect organizations under IFC. We especially recognize the need for strong leadership in Student Government to make this all possible.

With that said, we are happy to announce our endorsements for the positions of grand marshal, president of the Union, and undergraduate president for 2020. The candidates joined us on March 4 at our general body meeting and shared their platforms with the community. We appreciate them taking the time to go to many of our member chapters to share their platforms, and of course doing the same with all [of] our presidents.

Grand Marshal: Advaith Narayan

Advaith has been involved with Student Government [since] his freshman year, and is currently serving as the vice grand marshal. With his experience, IFC has no doubt he is capable and prepared to serve as grand marshal. His platform has a large focus on Greek life, and on many of the issues we are diligently working towards solutions for. This includes hiring new Greek staff, ensuring the Good Samaritan Policy acts as real protection to both students and organizations, and advocating for Greek housing during the Arch. Mental health is an issue that Greek life is intimately familiar with, and as an IFC we are excited to see what he will do to improve the situation on campus and in our communities. Advaith has a clear dedication to Greek life and many of the issues we face, and we’re excited to work with him.

President of the Union: Anissa Choiniere

Acting as the Executive Board vice president for board operations from 2018 to now, Anissa has a formidable amount of experience in overseeing the committees and projects that keep the Union running. She has pushed for removal of voting bias with the Conflict of Interest policy, and has worked to unify policies to allow easier access and transparency for club officers. As a Greek in Alpha Phi, she served as a Panhellenic Recruitment Counselor and the secretary of the Phalanx Honor Society. IFC is confident in Anissa's ability to work with Greeks and to help make the Union stronger and more united with our organizations. She shared with us her dedication to ensuring space in the Union for more Greek staff to come on board. We’re excited to work with her and see what she does for the Union.

Undergraduate President: Evan Lazaro

The Undergraduate Council has always been supportive of the initiatives of Greek life, by bringing our community together. Evan has dedicated himself to supporting our initiatives through his past work. He has made changes to the Undergraduate Council in the way of meeting procedures, bylaws, and defining budget policy for expenditure of class dues. IFC supports his re-election because of his past work and successes. We appreciate Evan's acknowledgment of the importance of Greek life, and are happy to endorse him.

Sincerely,

Chris Vanderloo

104th President of the Interfraternity Council

[Editor’s Note]: This decision was voted on by Acacia, Alpha Chi Rho, Alpha Epsilon Pi, Alpha Sigma Phi, Chi Phi, Delta Phi, Delta Tau Delta, Delta Kappa Epsilon, Lambda Chi Alpha, Phi Iota Alpha, Phi Kappa Theta, Phi Mu Delta, Pi Kappa Alpha, Pi Lambda Phi, Psi Upsilon, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Sigma Phi Epsilon, Theta Xi, and Zeta Psi. Additionally, any Greek members of The Poly were not apart of IFC’s decision on who to endorse.