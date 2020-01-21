Facility upgrades you may have missed

Welcome back everyone!

I hope you had a great first week of classes and are ready to get back to work. While you were home resting, the Rensselaer Union was undergoing some quick upgrades. To keep you posted I’ll name a few.

Hand dryers were installed in all the bathrooms to help make the Union more sustainable. The ceiling in the Rathskeller was painted white in preparation for future upgrades. The lights were also changed out to make the space more inviting and less like a basement. The two cabinets in the Welcome Lobby were also removed; this created a lot more space for students to study and hang out. A new water bottle filler was installed in the Mueller Center, and the entire cardio room was painted fresh. I hope when you’re back getting reacquainted with campus, you get a chance to check out these upgrades.

We are constantly working to make the Union, the Mueller Center, and The RPI Playhouse the best we can for students here at Rensselaer. If you have any thoughts about what we can do to improve these facilities, please let us know. You can always email me at pu@rpi.edu.

Later this week, we will be sending out a post-budgeting survey to our funded clubs. This will be a great chance for our clubs to give us feedback on how they thought the process went. The more clubs that fill it out, the better the feedback we can get and work toward improving the process for years to come. Every year we work as a Board to streamline the process internally and for our clubs. Any help you can give us with this will be much appreciated.

As a reminder, Executive Board meetings are open to the public, so feel free to stop by every Thursday at 8 pm in Union 3606. We also have seven committees where the bulk of our work gets done. Next week, I will send out our committee meeting times and I highly suggest you check them out. Good luck on the upcoming semester and be sure to stop by an E-Board meeting.