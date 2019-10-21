Union signage gets an upgrade

This week, I am going to write about the new Union wall wraps, which are the signs that are now over the Sage Avenue and 15th Street entrances. The wraps were designed by the Union marketing team, and the proposal was brought to the Executive Board and passed over the summer. The design was brought before a group of almost 30 students before they were brought to and passed by the Executive Board.

[Editor's note: The motion to "approve the purchase of the Union Wall Decals attached for $17,915 from Facilities Reserves" was passed unanimously on August 12, 2019 via an electronic vote.]

The Executive Board, along with its main responsibility as the financial body of the Union, is responsible for Union facilities. These facilities include the Union, the Mueller Center, and the RPI Playhouse. When we make decisions regarding facilities, there is a list of things to consider. First, we consider the need for this update or renovation. In this case, the signs on the Union were extremely old and faded.