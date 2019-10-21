Union signage gets an upgrade
This week, I am going to write about the new Union wall wraps, which are the signs that are now over the Sage Avenue and 15th Street entrances. The wraps were designed by the Union marketing team, and the proposal was brought to the Executive Board and passed over the summer. The design was brought before a group of almost 30 students before they were brought to and passed by the Executive Board.
[Editor's note: The motion to "approve the purchase of the Union Wall Decals attached for $17,915 from Facilities Reserves" was passed unanimously on August 12, 2019 via an electronic vote.]
The Executive Board, along with its main responsibility as the financial body of the Union, is responsible for Union facilities. These facilities include the Union, the Mueller Center, and the RPI Playhouse. When we make decisions regarding facilities, there is a list of things to consider. First, we consider the need for this update or renovation. In this case, the signs on the Union were extremely old and faded.
The next thing we consider is our branding. It is part of our purpose to develop and further the Rensselaer Union brand. Two years ago, the Union developed a new logo, also seen below. Since the new logo was approved, we have been working to implement it everywhere within our Union. Most of our giveaways, including our most recent of reusable straws, bear this logo. As can be seen in the new Union signage picture, the banners outside the Union also contain this logo.
When we went to design this new Union window wrap, we wanted it to resemble our brand and logo, “Rensselaer Union.” We also updated the color to our official red and replaced the green line with a black band.
The Union is one of the first buildings that people see when they come onto campus and I am proud that we are able to upkeep the building that so many students utilize each day. The Executive Board takes our job of managing this building very seriously and we are committed to continuing to do this job to the best of our abilities.
If anyone is interested in being part of our decisions, including facilities upgrades, I welcome you to come to our meetings and share your thoughts. We are constantly trying to reach out to get more ideas and opinions on new improvements we can make.
The Business Operations Committee is tasked with creating new upgrades to bring before the Board. They meet on Wednesdays at 7 pm in the Student Government Suite on the third floor of the Union. I encourage you to stop by. As always, if you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to me at pu@rpi.edu.