Campus-wide reset shuts down Wi-Fi, Public Safety phone lines

The Voorhees Computing Center did a campus-wide software reset tonight that has temporarily knocked out several major systems. These include campus Wi-Fi, RPI Flex Dollars and RAD, SIS and LMS, the shuttle tracker, and normal Public Safety phone lines.

At 10:26 pm, we received confirmation that they are unable to create an RPIAlert for the issue but are working on reinstating direct contact with students and staff as soon as possible, and PubSafe are conducting extra patrols around campus. Division of the Chief Information Officer updated their website with the following announcement: "There is a campus-wide network outage which includes Internet, campus phones (emergency and blue light phones), and RPI Email. DOTCIO is working on the problem. Public Safety can be reached at 518-286-8741. We will keep you posted on this issue."

The issue should be resolved before midnight. If students living on campus have emergent issues, the RA On-Duty phone numbers are still in service and should be reached out to for emergencies.

According to an RPIAlert sent at 10:06 am on February 1, "[c]ampus phones (including emergency and blue light phones) and the Internet have returned to normal as D[ot]CIO continue to work toward all systems being operational. Some SIS systems may still be down." Public Safety is now available on their regular phone lines.

Editor's Note: This is breaking news with live updates, last updated on February 1 at 11:00 am. The article will continue to be updated as the story unfolds.



