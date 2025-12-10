RPI Robotics Club receives $50,000 endowment

The Robotics Club at RPI started in 2021 and officially began operations as a club in Spring 2022, affiliated with Student Union but without receiving funding. Their first major funding was through fundraising and receiving a major grant of $10,000 through the National Havoc Robot League, a combat robotics competition. Additional funding for the club came from the Electrical, Computer, and Systems Engineering Department and the Center for Automated Technologies and Systems (CATS) at RPI.

This year marks a transformative moment for the club with the establishment of a new endowment from Head of ECSE Dr. John Wen and his wife Deborah Miele-Wen, long-time advocates for hands-on robotics education at RPI. The endowment provides a $10,000 immediate-use gift along with a $50,000 fund that will generate approximately $2,500 annually to support competitions, prototyping, and future student-led initiatives. During the announcement, Dean of Engineering Dr. Shekhar Garde emphasized Dr. Wen’s extraordinary leadership within the university, describing him as someone whose “inner compass always points true north.” The gift is but an extension of the same principles that have defined Dr. Wen’s service to RPI for decades.